Kiev’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP may damage spent nuclear fuel storages – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Radiation levels at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) remain within the norm at the moment, but the situation will change if the Kiev government forces continue to shell spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"According to the region’s authorities, the armed forces of Ukraine aim their rockets at spent nuclear storage facilities, made of concrete," he said. "So far, Kiev has failed in its attempts to hit them and inflict serious damage. Radiation levels at the plant are within the norm. However, if those strikes continue, it [a nuclear emergency] is just a matter of time.".