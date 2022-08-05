Russia calls on US not to deploy shorter-, intermediate-range missiles first — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States and its allies to undertake commitments not to be the first to deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missiles, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office Andrey Belousov said on Friday.

"With an aim of preventing another pernicious nuclear arms race, Russia has unilaterally undertaken commitments not to be the first to deploy systems covered by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in those regions where US-made such systems are not deployed. We call on the United States and its allies to undertake similar commitments," he said at the Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.