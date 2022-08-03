US attempting to crowd Russia out from global markets using banal blackmail, says envoy

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. Imposing sanctions against Russian business, the US is attempting to crowd Russia out from global markets using banal blackmail, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"The sanctions machine initiated by Washington continues to stamp out restrictions against Russian business in an attempt to crowd Russia out from global markets. To take the vacant positions at the expense of banal blackmail, and not fair competition. Moreover, many sanctions are duplicated. Apparently, the bureaucracy can't come up with anything new anymore," Antonov was quoted as saying by the press service of the embassy on its Telegram channel when asked a media question about the new package of restrictions against Moscow.

Questions arise about the announced measures "against Russian entrepreneurs and companies associated with the production of metal products and fertilizers," the diplomat noted. "Despite numerous assurances from the US Treasury Department about the withdrawal of such goods, primarily agricultural raw materials, from restrictions, banks, insurers as well as transport and logistics firms refuse to work with Russian enterprises," he added.

"Such ‘diligence’ of the American authorities further undermines global markets, which are already suffering from significant supply chain disruptions. Hence the risks of further price increases and problems with obtaining the necessary products," Antonov warned, noting that "the most painful damage will be inflicted on developing countries."

"No matter how hard our opponents try, it will not work to isolate Russia. We have established ourselves as a responsible, reliable supplier interested in maintaining strong mutually beneficial trade relations with foreign partners," the Russian ambassador concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US authorities imposed restrictions against a number of Russian entrepreneurs, officials, heads of the leadership of liberated Ukrainian regions and other persons. Being put on the sanctions list means freezing of assets in the US and banning US citizens or companies from doing business with its entities. They are also prohibited from entering the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation, after which the US, EU states, the UK, as well as some other states, imposed sanctions against Russian persons and legal entities, as well as sped up arms supplies to Kiev.