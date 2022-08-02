Delegates from 109 countries invited to attend security conference in Moscow, Shoigu says

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Officials from 109 countries have been invited to attend an international security conference to be held in Moscow in mid-August, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

"Foreign defense ministers, the heads of international organizations, experts and academicians from 109 countries have been invited to participate" in the 10th jubilee conference with the most pressing issues of global and regional security on the agenda, Shoigu said.

He said the international military-technical forum Army 2022 would for the first time ever coincide with the security conference that "tends to bring together military professionals and prominent experts in defense from around the globe."

The Moscow International Security Conference hosted by the Russian Defense Ministry has been held annually since its debut in May 2012. This year, it will take place on August 15-17 to coincide with international Army Games 2022.