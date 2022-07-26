Only part of Russian armed forces engaged in special military operation — top brass

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Only a part of Russia’s armed forces is involved in its special military operation in Ukraine and the number of troops engaged is sufficient to fulfill the tasks set forth by the commander-in-chief, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday with regards to the plans to hold the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) strategic command and staff exercise.

"We are drawing your attention to the fact that only a part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is engaged in the special military operation and its size is quite sufficient to implement all the tasks set forth by the commander-in-chief," the military agency noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) strategic command and staff drills will be held from August 30 through September 5. The exercise will involve the servicemen of the Eastern Military District.