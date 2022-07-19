Kremlin mum on Putin’s potential re-election bid in 2024

TEHRAN, July 19//TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to talk about the possible participation of Vladimir Putin in the 2024 national presidential election, saying the question should be addressed to the leader himself.

"Well, ask him yourself [about it]," the spokesman smiled when TASS asked whether Putin had made up his mind to seek re-election.

Russia’s next presidential election is scheduled for March 2024. Putin has the right to run for a new term, but he has not yet revealed any plans on the topic.