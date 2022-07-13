Talks on Ukrainian grain are underway through the military — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin is mum on Ukrainian grain export talks because they are held by military representatives, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The effort is taking place, it is through the military, and information will be presented from them as the need arises," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Military delegations of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine and UN representatives will meet in Istanbul on July 13 to discuss seaborne exports of grain from Ukrainian ports to international markets.