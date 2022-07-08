Too early to speak about effects of Johnson’s resignation on bilateral ties – ambassador

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said it was too early to speak about what kind of effect would the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have on bilateral relations.

"It is too early to speak about how this [Boris Johnson’s resignation] would influence Russian-British relations," Kelin told Russia’s Channel One.

In his words, Russia would "watch and react." However, its officials will not speculate about Johnson’s potential successors, Kelin added.

On Thursday, Johnson announced that he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would continue to serve as prime minister before a new Conservative party leader to represent the majority in parliament is named. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.