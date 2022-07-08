Russia to prefer someone ‘less belligerent’ at the post of UK premier – diplomat

LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. Russia would prefer to see someone ‘less belligerent’ than Boris Johnson at the post of the UK prime minister, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin has told Reuters in an interview.

"Of course, we would prefer someone who is not so antagonistic or belligerent," he said.

In the ambassador’s opinion, the outgoing premier "concentrated too much on the geopolitical situation, on Ukraine."

"He left behind very much the country, people, state of the economy, and this is what has brought this outcome," Kelin said.

On Thursday, Johnson announced that he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would continue to serve as prime minister before a new Conservative party leader to represent the majority in parliament is named. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government. Ukrainian authorities thanked him for supporting Kiev during "the hardest times" and noted his leadership qualities.