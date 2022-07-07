Lavrov to meet with Turkish, Chinese counterparts at G20 foreign ministers meeting

NUSA DUA /Indonesia/, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold meetings with his Turkish and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Meetings with the top diplomats of Turkey and China are expected to take place," the statement reads.

Lavrov is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with his counterparts from other G20 countries on Friday. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the parties would discuss pressing issues related to strengthening the foundations of multilateralism in a polycentric world, ensuring food and energy security. "Special attention is expected to be paid to restoring economic growth, addressing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals in light of energy transition and digital transformation," she noted.