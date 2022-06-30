Russia, US have no firm plans to continue talks on strategic stability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington don’t have any firm plans to resume the dialogue on strategic stability, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, unfortunately, there are no tangible plans with respect to that so far," the spokesman said, when asked if any contacts were planned to ensure strategic stability between Russia and the US.

Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden haven’t had any direct contacts since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

"Yes, I confirm," he said in comments on the subject.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said in an address to the participants of the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum that Russia was ready to engage in talks on strategic stability and the preservation of non-proliferation regimes for weapons of mass destruction.