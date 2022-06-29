Russia, Norway holding talks on Spitsbergen cargo dilemma, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Oslo are conducting consultations on the Spitsbergen situation and Russia will adequately respond to the violations of the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, Russian Consul General on Spitsbergen Sergey Gushchin said on Wednesday.

"Currently, consultations are being held between the Russian and Norwegian sides both in Moscow and Oslo on this issue. I wouldn’t hypothesize on possible retaliatory measures on our part. I only would like to say that we will respond adequately to any violations of the 1920 Spitsbergen Treaty [also known as the Svalbard Treaty- TASS]," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to the diplomat, it is obvious that Oslo has not thought things through, given that by banning ground transit, Norway also bars cargo access to Spitsbergen "which violates the spirit of the 1920 Spitsbergen Treaty which enshrines the principle of non-discrimination on providing access to cargo, including to private individuals and legal entities." "Therefore, I think, maybe, they haven’t fully thought through all the consequences, so our task is to remind Norway about its obligations under the agreement," he concluded.