Donbass forces suffer casualties in nighttime bombardments — DPR leader

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on Friday that as a result of last night’s bombardments Donbass forces suffered casualties.

"I have to admit that some soldiers were killed and others wounded," he said on the Rossiya-24 round the clock television news channel.

Tensions on the engagement line in Donbass surged in the morning of February 17. Both Donetsk and Lugansk republics have reported the worst bombardments from Ukraine in recent months, which caused damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.