UK, US looking for external adversary due to domestic political crises - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and the United States, who are facing domestic political crises, search for an external adversary to divert attention and exploit the aggravating situation in Ukraine for this purpose, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the Radio of Russia on Saturday.

"Now, not only is it obvious in the UK, but is proven that a political crisis is getting underway, with the prime minister being in the spotlight and the opposition demanding his resignation," she said. "Over the past month or one and a half months, the British tabloids, newspapers and media have been daily coming out with one question: will he will step down or not? It is the same in the United States. The US president’s rating has plummeted, if not to its own minimum, but to a historical one in principle."

"The situation is, by and large, critical in both [countries] from the political point of view," she said. "That is an evident split that poses a threat to the incumbent authorities. Both the US and the UK need an external enemy. And here is Ukraine, where the political crisis has escalated in the past six months," Zakharova said.

The diplomat explained the appearance of fake news about Russia’s alleged preparations to invade Ukraine by the fact that it is "a favorite season" - the Olympic Games in Beijing - for information and political campaigns.