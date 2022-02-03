Russian envoy sees prospects for security dialogue with US, NATO

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. Moscow believes that there is still room for security dialogue with the United States and NATO, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

"We see that there is still room for a constructive and productive dialogue, both on the bilateral Russian-American track and on other multilateral tracks," he said, when asked about the prospects for further security talks between Russia, the US and NATO.

According to the Russian envoy, the sanctions that the West is threatening to impose on Russia in the event of "an invasion" of Ukraine, will harm common people across Europe.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on the security guarantees that Moscow expects to receive from Washington and NATO. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13. The United States and NATO handed their written responses to Russia’s security proposals over to Moscow on January 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 1 that the US and NATO had failed to take Russia’s key demands into account.