‘Outdated and arrogant’: Russian Foreign Ministry blasts US dual containment policy

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Washington needs to understand that its dual containment policy towards Moscow and Beijing is completely outdated and has nothing good to offer the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in response to media questions collected for top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s press conference. The ministry’s responses were published on its website on Friday.

"It’s high time that our American colleagues understand that Washington’s dual containment policy towards Moscow and Beijing is completely outdated and offers no good prospects for the US. The Americans would do more good for themselves and the entire world if they abandoned their arrogant claim for global dominance and engaged in an equal and honest dialogue with Russia, China and other major players in order to search for balanced solutions to pressing global security and development issues. We are ready for such work," the ministry pointed out.

According to Russia’s diplomatic agency, relations between Moscow and Beijing "don’t depend on the global political situation" because the parties seek to boost them based on respect for each other’s sovereignty, political culture and on the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. "It’s crucial that Moscow and Beijing share the same or similar approaches to resolving key global issues. This is why our countries play a stabilizing role in global politics," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

"Russia and China seek to boost [their] strategic partnership based on objective historical logic and the vast mutual potential that the two countries have. Another thing to remember is that there is a stable social consensus in Russia and China on the prospects, scale and depth of bilateral cooperation," the ministry emphasized.