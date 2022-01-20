Diplomat says Moscow ready to search for common ground should EU review Russia policy

"We are determined to build our policy in a careful and balanced manner, based on the specific actions that the EU takes. If Brussels continues to indulge the Eastern European camp, namely the Baltic one, developing its foreign policy and military planning around the myth of some Russian threat and making its capacities fit into this myth, then we will not remain indifferent. There should be no illusions here," she pointed out.

"If, on the other hand, we see that Brussels is set to reconsider its Russia policy in a pragmatic way based on common sense, which will be mutually beneficial and will take each other’s interests and concerns into account, then we certainly will respond and will search for common ground together," Zakharova emphasized.

When asked to comment on media reports that the latest version of the European Union’s new security concept dubbed Strategic Compass mentioned Russia as a major threat, Zakharova noted that Moscow never commented on information leaks. "It is impossible and incorrect to officially comment on a paper that hasn’t been published yet as if it was an approved document or a draft document," she said. According to Zakharova, Moscow has seen Brussels announce the document as a preview for its military and political doctrine that will sum up the threats that the EU is facing in an evolving security field. "Once again, we don’t comment on leaks. And this is not the first document where we see such an approach. [EU top diplomat] Josep Borrell has been practicing it in every way he can, and some lap dogs and media outlets serving NATO and Brussels keep talking about it. That’s stupid," the diplomat stressed.

Strategic Compass is the European Union’s common defense concept that particularly includes the creation of up to 5,000-troop strong rapid response forces, which will make it possible for Brussels to independently carry out operations, including military ones, in any part of the world. The concept also covers cybersecurity issues and the security of the EU members’ spacecraft.