DPR leader says republic ready for any move by Kiev, even chemical attack

SIMFEROPOL, January 18. /TASS/. The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are ready for any move whatsoever by Kiev, even a chemical attack, DPR leader Denis Pushilin told Radio Crimea during his visit to the peninsula.

"We have information and [Russian] Defense Minister [Sergey] Shoigu stated that chemical weapons may be used as a provocation. And not necessarily on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, it may be used on the territory of Ukraine itself followed by an accusation against us or Russia. We are ready for actions of any kind from Ukraine," the DPR leader cautioned.

Chairman of the People’s Council of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Denis Miroshnichenko who is also visiting Crimea noted that the LPR "has gotten used to shocks and events that occur on [its] soil."

"We are building a peaceful existence, but we are bracing for any event," he said, adding that Russia assists in establishing a life of peace in the republic.

Miroshnichenko also branded the West’s claims about Russia’s possible attack on Ukraine as "hysteria," noting that it is NATO that is nearing Russia’s borders while Ukraine is relocating troops to the line of engagement. "Now they (Kiev’s authorities - TASS) are mounting yet another wave that Russia probably won’t attack because the ‘victorious’ Ukrainian army that drafts women is perhaps the strongest one in Europe in their opinion," he said.