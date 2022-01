MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. A contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is being looked at, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"Such a contact is being looked at," a ministry spokesman said.

According to media reports, a contact between the Russian and US top diplomats can take place in the near future. Ukraine’s Zerkalo Nedeli reported on Tuesday that Blinken will visit Ukraine on Wednesday.