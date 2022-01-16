Russian delegation head turns to OSCE secretary general over blocking of Facebook account

VIENNA, January 16. /TASS/. Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov has asked OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to show support over the blocking of the delegation’s official Facebook account.

"We ask OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to support with her authority our legitimate request (to unblock the account - TASS). It is a flagrant act of censorship in information space. Thank you in advance for support," Gavrilov said in statement posted by the delegation.

Gavrilov told TASS earlier on Sunday that Facebook had banned access to the delegation’s official account on Sunday, citing prohibited content as a reason. However, according to the Russian diplomat, the delegation only reposted statements by the Russian leaders and the Russian foreign ministry.

Russia’s mission to the OSCE drew the attention of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro to this illegitimate act of censorship.

The account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks was blocked by Twitter in February 2021.