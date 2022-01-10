Kazakhstan unrest surprised everyone, even Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The recent violence in Kazakhstan came as a surprise to the country’s authorities, as well as to Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but allied relations made it possible to appropriately respond to the challenge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"It came as a surprise to everyone. If I’m not mistaken, it came as a surprise to the Kazakh authorities, as well as to the CSTO and Russia. It came as a surprise but coherent action, the level of coordination and the state of advanced allied relations enabled an appropriate response to these challenges after all," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Tokayev declared January 10 to be a day of national mourning.