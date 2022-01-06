Moscow, Berlin, Paris agree on new contacts, including Kiev - senior official

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, Germany and France agreed on further contacts, including the participation of Ukraine to end promptly the conflict in the country's east, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak told journalists on Thursday following the meeting with the Normandy format political advisers from Germany and France.

"[We] agreed on further contacts, including the participation of the Ukrainian leadership so as to end [the conflict in eastern Ukraine] as soon as possible," he said.

"[The German and French representatives] affirmed their commitment to the Minsk Agreements as the only basis for the settlement of the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine. We discussed a number of practical moves to implement the Minsk Agreements," Kozak assured.

Kozak held talks in Moscow with the Normandy format political advisers - Adviser to the German Chancellor for Foreign Policy Jens Pletner and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn. The meeting was held at the invitation of the Russian side.