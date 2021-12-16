Russian senior diplomat, Syrian opposition leader discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, December 16. / TASS /. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian opposition leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation, Head of the Syrian opposition’s Moscow platform Qadri Jamil addressed the recent developments in Syria during a meeting on Thursday.

"During the talks, [the sides] extensively exchanged their views on the recent developments in Syria, including in the socio-economic and humanitarian aspects, as well as the steps for the country’s post-crisis reconstruction," the foreign ministry stated.

The Russian diplomatic service noted that focus was also put on the problems relating to the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions 2254 and 2585.