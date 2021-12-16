Russian security chief, Cambodian top brass meet

HANOI, December 16. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev held a working meeting with Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Hun Manet in Phnom Penh, Security Council Spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told TASS on Thursday.

"The issues of Russian-Cambodian military cooperation and interaction on the anti-terrorist track were discussed. The parties noted that cooperation along the lines of power structures and special agencies and services is one of the foundations of bilateral relations between Russia and Cambodia," the press secretary said. On the Russian side, the meeting was also attended by the representatives of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Foreign Ministry, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the administration of Russia’s Security Council.

The meeting with Hun Manet who is also the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, the head of special forces and the country’s counterterrorism force was the concluding event of Patrushev’s working visit to Cambodia.

The Russian security chief previously visited Phnom Penh in February 2017.

He regularly conducts talks on security issues with his foreign colleagues, both in the Russian capital and during his visits abroad.