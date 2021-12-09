Putin, Biden stress need to negotiate NATO issues with other allies — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 9. / TASS /. The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, have highlighted the need to negotiate some crucial issues related to NATO with other members of the alliance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

"Indeed, [the presidents] touched upon some issues related to other NATO allies during their talks. In fact, both sides emphasized the need to coordinate such crucial issues, including those on the agenda, with other countries," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Since they discussed the security on the continent, mentioned the unacceptability of NATO's eastward advancement, of course, there was a remark from our US colleagues that it needs to be agreed with other states," Peskov said.

As for the preparation of proposals after the talks, Peskov noted that the Kremlin "would not like to get ahead of things." "Currently, we are focusing on preparing the main points of our conceptual position, which is going to be developed and brought to the attention of our US colleagues," the presidential spokesman went on to say.

Peskov noted that there was no clear understanding of who would engage in developing the proposals from the American side and whether other NATO members were going to be involved in it. "So far, <…> there is no clear idea of who exactly will partake in the negotiations, these questions will be clarified in the near future," the Kremlin spokesman stated.