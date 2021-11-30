West inciting anti-Russian policy in Ukraine for several years — top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. Western states have been provoking Ukraine and other countries into anti-Russian actions for several years, in particular, by engaging new states in NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I can confirm what is already well-known: the West has been provoking Ukraine, and not only [this country], into anti-Russian policy for a long time <…>," the top diplomat noted. According to Lavrov, engaging the post-Soviet countries into NATO serves as "a vivid example" of this, since the West is well aware of Moscow's attitude to "such efforts."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was recording the information campaigns generated by Western states that aim to present Moscow as a threat to the Ukrainian conflict settlement. Peskov did not rule out that this policy was used for covering up "Kiev’s aggressive intentions.".