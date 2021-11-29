Russian president to discuss issues of strategic partnership with Vietnamese counterpart

MOSCOW/HANOI, November 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday, November 30, in Moscow, according to the Kremlin press service.

The heads of states are expected to discuss the pressing issues of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Hanoi in various spheres, including the political dialogue, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific and technological cooperation and humanitarian contacts, as well as exchange opinions on the regional agenda, the Kremlin said.

Russian and Vietnamese presidents confirmed the mutual intent to further expand bilateral relations of the comprehensive strategic partnership during a telephone conversation in September. They discussed a number of promising points of the cooperation between the two countries in the trade, economic and energy fields, as well as the implementation of the agreement on free trade between member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam. Moreover, Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked Russia for the assistance in combating the spread of the coronavirus infection, as well as expressed interest in increasing supplies of the Russian vaccine and setting up production of Sputnik V in Vietnam.

As the Vietnamese president told TASS in an exclusive interview earlier, he intended to discuss the strategic areas of the expansion of relations between the two countries with Putin during the upcoming visit to Moscow. The resumption of transport service, mutual trips and economic ties in the period after the coronavirus pandemic is another important point, in the promotion of which both states are interested, the Vietnamese president added. The country is also keen to cooperate with Russia in the joint production of vaccines against COVID-19, he noted.