Russia to respond to new expulsion of diplomats from US — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to the new expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US and it warned that Washington must stop in order to prevent further reduction of the US diplomatic mission in Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists Monday.

"Yes, of course," he said, answering the corresponding question. "And we warned the Americans that, in order to prevent further cuts of their personnel here - we don’t want it, but we cannot leave [such actions] without responding in kind - we warned them that they must stop."

On Saturday, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov announced that 27 Russian diplomats and their families will have to leave the US by January 30, and 27 more diplomats will leave US by June 30. He noted that the issue of visas for Russian diplomats has not been resolved it, adding that their families are being separated intentionally.