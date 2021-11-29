US spending lots of money to destabilize situation in Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Washington never stops trying to contain Russia’s development and is spending considerable funds to destabilize the situation in Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Ill-wishers never stop trying to contain the development of our country, to influence our domestic and foreign policy by means of sanctions, blackmail and information warfare. Using non-profit international organizations among other tools, Washington is spending considerable funds to destabilize the situation in Russia," he said at a meeting of the commission for the protection of Russia’s sovereignty and prevention of meddling in its domestic affairs of the Federation Council, or upper parliament house.

The US side is doing it "under the pretext of helping strengthen democratic institutions and civil society," he said. "Big money is allocated to finance projects promoting protests and separatist sentiment. Notably, it is done under the guise of environmental protection, anti-corruption efforts, ensuring gender equality and ethnic and cultural diversity."

According to Ryabkov, the Russian side notes that "over time, American propaganda and disinformation is becoming more sophisticated, imitating independent media, investigative journalism and grass-roots initiatives."

"Information wars, where, according to the Americans and some of their allies, anything goes, involve all spheres, including social networks and messengers. The target audience is the youth," he added.