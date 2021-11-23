Putin stresses importance to discuss Mideast situation at meeting with Palestinian leader

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday that he deemed it important to exchange opinions on the situation on the Palestinian track and in the Middle East.

"Respected Mr. President, I am very glad to see you," the head of the Russian state said, addressing the Palestinian leader at talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"We, undoubtedly, must meet regularly and maintain our relations," Putin stressed.

"It is very important to exchange opinions on current and essential issues and on developments in the Middle East as a whole and on the Palestinian track, in particular," the Russian leader said.

The Russian president thanked Abbas for accepting the invitation to visit Russia.

"We understand the situation, in which we are all living, including the Palestinian people today. Apart from the pressure exerted from outside and the tension in the region, with neighbors, the coronavirus infection also plays its role in the situation," Putin said.