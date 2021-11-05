Lavrov, Syrian opposition representative discuss solutions to Syria crisis

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on solutions to the Syria crisis in talks with Ahmed al-Jarba, the head of the Syrian opposition movement Peace and Freedom Front, on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, they exchanged views on the development of the situation in and around Syria with an emphasis on the need to promote the political process based on Resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council, including through establishing a sustainable constructive intra-Syrian dialogue in various formats," the statement says.

"Russia has reaffirmed its continued support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and also emphasized the need for intensified international efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria and the country’s post-conflict reconstruction," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry added that on Friday Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov had also held extensive consultations with al-Jarba.