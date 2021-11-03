Putin, Lukashenko to approve union state programs, military doctrine

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, plan to approve some union state programs, an updated military doctrine and a migration policy concept at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which will take place via a video link, the Kremlin’s press service said on Wednesday.

‘There are plans to approve a package of important integration documents: The Main Tracks for the Implementation of the Provisions of the Agreement to Create a Union State for 2021-2023, including 28 sectoral union-state programs and an updated military doctrine and a migration policy concept,’’ the statement said.

Also, the results of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus for 2020 and January-June of 2021 and the progress of the implementation of some earlier decisions will come under analysis. ‘’It’s also planned to make a formal decision to award for the first time the prizes of the Union State in the fields of science and technology for 2021 to Russian and Belarusian scientists and technology professionals,’’ the press service said.