Kremlin highlights importance of dialogue with CIA head in Russia-US relations

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The dialogue that Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns is holding in Moscow can be viewed as a positive event in both countries’ contacts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a question about whether the visit by the CIA head to Moscow could be interpreted as a move towards developing contacts between the two countries, following a summit of the Russian and US presidents in Geneva.

"A dialogue at this level and a dialogue on such sensitive issues is extremely important for bilateral relations and for an exchange of opinions on the problems that we have," Peskov said.

Speaking about the issues touched upon at the CIA head’s meetings in Moscow, the Kremlin press secretary mentioned "bilateral relations, in the first place, and an exchange of opinions on various international problems."

On November 2, CIA Director Burns held meetings in Moscow with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin. The American embassy in Moscow earlier told TASS that on an instruction from US President Joe Biden the CIA head was in the Russian capital on a two-day visit with a delegation of US senior officials.