Putin and Russian Security Council address protection of environment

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Security Council members have discussed on Thursday the protection of the environment ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will take place in November in Glasgow.

"As you know, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is going to take place in the UK in November. There are a plethora of questions on the agenda. Today, we will also address the issues [related to the protection of the environment]," the Russian president noted.

The report was presented by Sergei Ivanov, Special Representative of the Russian President on the Issues of Environmental Activities, Environment and Transport.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house) Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.