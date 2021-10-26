Putin to partake in G20 Summit online on October 30 and 31, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate online in the 2021 G20 Rome Summit, which is going to take place on October 30 and 31, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This would be Saturday and Sunday," the Kremlin spokesman stated commenting on the dates of the presidential events at this summit. "But I am not ready to talk about the exact time frames yet, the timing is being discussed," Peskov noted.

Answering the question whether Putin is going to speak at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the spokesman pointed out that it was too early to talk about it. "We are still working on it," Peskov said. He also refrained from specifying the topics Putin might cover in his speech.

The 2021 G20 Summit will take place in Rome on October 30-31. Earlier, Peskov stated that the details of Putin's participation via video linkup were being discussed.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow is scheduled for November 1-2. As the Kremlin spokesman mentioned, the Russian president is not going to partake in this event in person.