Russia not considering official recognition of Taliban — Lavrov

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is not considering any possibility of the official recognition of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The official recognition [of the Taliban] is not being discussed and it has been stated publicly," he told journalists after a meeting with the participants in the 18th annual session of the Valdai international discussion club.

He noted that "like other countries that have influence in the region," Russia maintains contacts with the Taliban and hopes the Taliban will keep its promises and take measures to ensure the inclusiveness of the Afghan government not only from the ethnic but also from the political point of view.