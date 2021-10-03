Kiev seeking to hide disproportionate ambitions behind insolent policy - Russian dilpomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s insolent foreign policy is obviously meant to conceal a gap between its ambitions and potential, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that "no one would see Ukraine’s steps forward without a strong and impudent international policy."

"That’s right! That’s the best way to put it," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "The Kiev regime cannot offer to the world anything of what is expected from it and, by the way, paid for by the West: the failure of reforms, a widening internal split, inability to preserve traditions and modernize the country. So, they have opted to act in a reckless way and hide a gap between their ambitions and potential behind insolence."

According to Zakharova, there are no steps forward in Ukraine. "Only steps backwards," she noted.