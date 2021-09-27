Russia needs contingency plan to respond to risks like coronavirus pandemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 27. /TASS/. Russia has efficiently modified its long-term plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a contingency plan must be available to respond to similar risks in the future, instead of making decisions as the situation unfolds, President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference meeting of the Security Council on Monday.

President Putin noted that new risks were emerging throughout the world, which sometimes alter the situation drastically, making a dent in previous plans, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic as an example. As a result of COVID-19, serious restrictions were imposed on public life globally such as, ''the sealing of state borders, and a forced decline in business activity,'' the leader noted. The Russian government ''implemented brand-new, wide-ranging measures to support the economy and its citizens,'' Putin specified.

''But under these conditions, this certainly requires mechanisms for making rapid changes and further adjustments to the plans and programs that have been adopted. On the whole, we have managed to introduce these quick changes, which worked efficiently. But it's necessary that we don't play these things by ear in the future, if such situations arise, but use the best achievements that we’ve accomplished to develop an algorithm of actions that would actually happen automatically,'' Putin said.