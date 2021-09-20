Five political parties pass to Russian State Duma for first time in decades — CEC head

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Five political parties pass to the Russian State Duma in the wake of the elections, which is an expansion of the political diversity in Russia, Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova said Monday.

"This is an expansion of the political diversity," she said. "We can assume that not four, as it used to be since the nineties, but five political parties pass to the State Duma."

Besides, five self-nominees and three single-mandate constituency candidates, nominated by non-parliamentary parties passed to the Duma as well.

According to the display at the CEC, the five mentioned parties are: the United Russia, the Communist Party of Russia, the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia, the Just Russia - For Truth and the New People. The single single-mandate constituency nominees come from the Homeland, the Party of Growth and the Civic Platform.