Putin casts ballot in Russia's parliamentary elections online — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast his ballot in the country's parliamentary elections online, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Putin has cast his ballot online," he said.

This is the first time that the Russian president did not go to a polling station to vote. On Tuesday, Putin announced that he had to self-isolate after coronavirus cases had been identified in his inner circle.

Residents of seven Russian regions this time have the opportunity to cast their ballots remotely online. Voter registration for online voting, which ended at 11:59 pm on September 13, required a confirmed account on the Gosuslugi or mos.ru public services websites.