Russia and India address Afghan situation during consultations — security council

NEW DELHI, September 8 . / TASS /. Russian-Indian consultations on security issues took place on Wednesday in New Delhi, while the Afghan situation was among the topical items of the agenda, the Russian Security Council’s press service said on Wednesday.

The consultations were held by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Indian National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Ajit Doval.

"Following the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24, an exchange of views took place on the military-political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan. Humanitarian and migration issues in this country were considered separately," the press service noted.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. For almost two weeks, the Taliban could not approve the new Cabinet, mainly due to "technical difficulties and preparations." On Tuesday, the new interim government was announced. Mohammad Hasan was declared as a Prime Minister, while Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi became his deputies. Taliban’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, as expected, did not take a post in the cabinet of ministers.