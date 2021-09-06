{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US still believes it has right to impose domestic agenda on Russia — Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister said that "it is always better to meet and talk than not to do that

ST. PETERSBURG, September 6. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva brought no drastic changes in relations between Moscow and Washington, the US continues to believe that it can impose the domestic agenda on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It is always better to meet and talk [with each other] than not to do that. In this sense, I believe that the Geneva summit was positive, of course. It brought no breakthrough or radical changes in relations. The United States still believes it has the right to impose our domestic agenda on us, accuse us of meddling in its domestic affairs without furnishing any evidence," he noted.

