Next Lukashenko-Putin meeting scheduled to be held on September 9 — news agency

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet on September 9 in Moscow, the BelTA news agency reported on Monday citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

According to the news agency, the date was agreed on by the heads of state during their phone call earlier on Monday.

The two presidents will discuss the union programs prepared by the governments in both countries and international issues along with some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda.

Earlier reports said that Lukashenko and Putin had held a phone call on August 30, during which they discussed the situation in Afghanistan, along with other issues.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin press service said that Putin had wished Lukashenko a happy birthday. The Belarusian leader turned 67 on Monday. In his congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart posted on the Kremlin’s website, Putin commended Lukashenko’s efforts to cement allied relations between the two countries.

Lukashenko and Putin last met on July 13 in St. Petersburg. That was their fourth personal meeting this year. Prior to that, the two leaders met in February, April and May. All these meetings were held in Russia.