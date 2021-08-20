Russia will do its best for stability, revolution potential exhausted, Putin insists

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia has maxed out its limit on revolutions in the 20th century, thus, the nation’s authorities will do their utmost to make the domestic atmosphere stable and predictable, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday after his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Our political system is evolving, and all citizens of the Russian Federation enjoy the right to express their own views on political issues, [they] can form political organizations and take part in elections at all levels, but this must be done in conformity with the current law and the constitution," Putin stressed.

"We will do our utmost to make the situation in Russia stable and predictable. Russia reached its limit of revolutions back in the 20th century. We no longer want any revolutions, what we want is an evolutionary development of our society and state. And I hope that is what will happen," he said.