Russian, Tajik leaders hash over Afghanistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Tajikistan Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discussed the situation in Afghanistan in detail on Wednesday, the Kremlin reported following the phone call between the leaders.

"The importance of ensuring civilian security and achieving quick normalization of the situation in this country was underlined in the best interests of maintaining stability in the region. Continuation of regular contacts through relevant agencies of Russia and Tajikistan was agreed," the statement notes.

The Tajik leader’s office underlined that Putin and Rahmon had discussed joint actions of the two countries aimed at ramping up security along the Tajik-Afghan border in light of tensions in the neighboring state. "Having pointed out that the escalation of tensions in Afghanistan can have a negative effect on the general state of the regional security, the sides voiced support for further coordination of efforts on the bilateral and multilateral basis to boost protection of the Tajik-Afghan border and comprehensive facilitation of peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue," the press service said.

The two leaders last spoke on the phone on July 22 and also touched upon Afghanistan.

After the main part of the Western military contingent was pulled out of the country, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to establish control over the country. On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.