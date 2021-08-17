Situation in Afghanistan highlights need for joint efforts by Russia, West — Lavrov

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. The current situation in Afghanistan makes it clear that Russia and the West need to work together, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing students and professors at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University on Tuesday.

"Joint efforts [by Russia and the West] to help resolve numerous regional crises and conflicts are relevant. It has become even more clear after the situation in Afghanistan collapsed following a hasty withdrawal of US and NATO troops," he pointed out.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15 and took control of the entire city within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Influential politicians Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have created a coordination council for the peaceful transition of power to the Taliban. Meanwhile, Western countries are evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.