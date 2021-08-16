Taliban confirm ‘no one will harm a hair on Russian diplomats’ heads’ — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) took the Russian embassy in Kabul under protection on Monday and confirmed that Russian diplomats could continue their work safely, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Taliban members are already guarding our embassy as Afghan security forces that used to protect us left earlier today. The Taliban confirmed once again that no one will harm a hair on the heads of Russian diplomats, saying that ‘you can work undisturbed," the ambassador said.

According to him, peaceful life continues in the Afghan capital. "Good news: schools for girls remain open in the city," the envoy added. "We have a school nearby. I heard children laugh as I was passing by today," he said.

According to the Al-Arabiya TV channel, members of the Taliban movement entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had taken control of all districts of the capital.