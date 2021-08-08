Russia cannot be crossed out of world sport - diplomat about Tokyo Olympic results

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The results demonstrated by athletes from Russia at the Tokyo Olympic Games have proved that Russia cannot be crossed out of world sport, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Our athletes were deprived of the national anthem, our athletes were deprived of the flag, but their achievements, their results were the most adequate response: Russia cannot be crossed out of world sport," she said, adding that the team of Russian athletes gave a good response to those "who tried to substitute the great Olympic principles with politics and intrigues."

The Olympic Games were held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Team ROC finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze medals. Team ROC has demonstrated the best result in terms of the number of medals since 2004.