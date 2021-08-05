US intelligence needs to inform its president objectively, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s remarks on the Russian economy are based on a false premise and the US intelligence needs to bring objective data to its president, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov told a briefing on Thursday.

"We would like to hope that the US intelligence community, which the US president addressed with this assessment, will inform the head of state objectively and impartially. It is critically important for a nuclear superpower to make responsible decisions. The aggressive Russophobic rhetoric typical of the American political class, irrespective of party affiliation, naturally poisons the already tense atmosphere in bilateral relations and plays against the generally positive results of the recent Geneva summit." the deputy spokesman said.

"We expect that common sense will prevail in Washington after all and serious work instead of verbal exercises will begin to overcome the excessive negative backlog that has accumulated between our states not through Russia’s fault," the diplomat said.

Biden’s remarks on the Russian economy are based "on erroneous and false premises," he stressed.

Speaking at the headquarters of the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI) last week, Biden recalled the Geneva summit with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and stated that his Russian counterpart "has a real problem." According to the US leader, the Russian economy is based exclusively on nuclear weapons and oil resources.