Russia’s requests regarding cyberattacks remain without reaction from the US — ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 2./TASS/. In the first six months of this year, the Russian competent authorities sent 35 requests regarding cyber-attacks from the US territory, but these requests remained without reaction, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with The National Interest magazine published on Monday.

"By the way, requests of the Russian competent authorities regarding cyber-attacks also remain without reaction from the US side. There were forty-five of them in 2020, and thirty-five in the first six months of 2021. For our part, we fully satisfied ten requests from the United States last year and two appeals in the first half of the current year," the Russian diplomat said.

"This indicates that we have a lot to work on," he stressed.

The ambassador also said that "Russia is ready to discuss with the United States any arms control problems, with no taboo topics".

The text was posted on the Russian embassy’s Facebook account on Monday.

"I would like to emphasize that the Russian side is open to discussing any arms control issues. There are no taboo topics for our country. We are ready to consider the concerns of the United States with regard to Russia’s newest strategic systems," he said.